Kate Spade: Behind-the-Scenes With Bryce Dallas Howard

Courtesy of Kate Spade
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 20, 2011 @ 8:40 am

Last month, actress Bryce Dallas Howard announced that she had landed a gig as the face Kate Spade's spring campaign, modeling the label's new season of clothes, handbags and shoes. Now, the label just shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Howard's shoot exclusively with InStyle! (Fun fact: Howard, the 29-year-old daughter of Ron Howard, starred in Hereafter, The Village, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.) Click through to see Howard modeling—in her first campaign ever!—wearing Kate Spade's bright, fun spring colors, of course. Plus: Click "More" to see a video of the photo shoot.

[vodpod id=Video.5378225&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]http://news.instyle.com/2011/01/03/bryce-dallas-howard-kate-spade/

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!