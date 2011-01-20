Kate Spade: Behind-the-Scenes With Bryce Dallas Howard

Courtesy of Kate Spade
Last month, actress Bryce Dallas Howard announced that she had landed a gig as the face Kate Spade's spring campaign, modeling the label's new season of clothes, handbags and shoes. Now, the label just shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Howard's shoot exclusively with InStyle! (Fun fact: Howard, the 29-year-old daughter of Ron Howard, starred in Hereafter, The Village, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.) Click through to see Howard modeling—in her first campaign ever!—wearing Kate Spade's bright, fun spring colors, of course.