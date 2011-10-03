Kate Moss's Jewelry for Fred Now Available

Kate Moss is a jewelry designer now! After launching a series of successful collaborations—clothing for Topshop, bags for Longchamp, makeup for Rimmel London—the model-turned-mogul is turning to baubles with a collection of luxury accessories for the French jewelry company Fred, a company she has modeled for many times in the past. Her 22-piece lineup is inspired by her tattoos, with anchors, crescent moons, and stars appearing on long necklaces, short pendants, stackable rings, and shaped studs. Check out some of the items in the gallery now! The full collection just went on sale at Fred.com.

