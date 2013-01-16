Kate Moss Turns 39 Today! See Her Transformation

When it comes to supermodel royalty, no one ranks higher than British beauty Kate Moss. Whether it's being the face of Calvin Klein starting in the 1990s, posing in hologram for Alexander McQueen, or being photographed by Mario Testino, there's no question that Moss has played main muse to designer after designer. She's certainly come a long way from being discovered in an airport at the age of 14! Celebrate her birthday by seeing how she's transformed in the gallery below!

