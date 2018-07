Kate Moss's newest collection for Topshop is in stores and online today. The collection is a more grown-up interpretation of Moss's signature rock and roll style with faux fur jackets, classic striped sweaters and plenty of look-at-me cocktail dresses. Our personal favorites are the Flame Mesh Halter Dress (right) and the metallic Jacquard Bandeau Dress (left)—both add the perfect amount of high-voltage style to nighttime dressing.