Kate Moss Strips Down for a Sexy New Campaign for Naked Cashmere

If anyone personifies undone elegance, it’s Kate Moss, which is why the supermodel is a perfect fit for Naked Cashmere's sexy new campaign. The 42-year-old star looks better than ever in this sneak peek of the brand's stripped-down images, shot by fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.

In one stunning black-and-white photo, Moss pairs minimal makeup and loose, undone waves with nothing but an open cashmere cardigan. In another exclusive early look, the model looks wistfully into the distance while covered in nothing but a fringed wrap, letting the wind play with her short blonde hair.

Naked Cashmere is the brainchild of 360 Cashmere’s Bruce and Leslie Gifford, who were inspired by a trip to Mongolia to bring premium cashmere to consumers at an affordable price. The 100 percent cashmere products will be available online at nakedcashmere.com on Sept. 1.

Until then, we’ll be awestruck over Moss’s incredible 42-year-old bod in the sneak peek video above.