Kate Moss’s Engagement Ring

Feb 04, 2011

Kate Moss is engaged! Her boyfriend Jamie Hince, guitarist of The Kills, popped the question earlier this week with a vintage diamond engagement ring from the '20s, The Telegraph reports. Moss confirmed the news by stepping out with her new left-hand accessory this week (inset). The couple set a date for July 2, and Moss's 8-year-old daughter Lila will serve as a bridesmaid. Now the real question is... who will design her dress?!

