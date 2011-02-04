Kate Moss’s Engagement Ring

Kate Moss is engaged! Her boyfriend Jamie Hince, guitarist of The Kills, popped the question earlier this week with a vintage diamond engagement ring from the '20s, The Telegraph reports. Moss confirmed the news by stepping out with her new left-hand accessory this week (inset). The couple set a date for July 2, and Moss's 8-year-old daughter Lila will serve as a bridesmaid. Now the real question is... who will design her dress?!

