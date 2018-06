Kate Moss looked white hot when she helped Maison & Chandon CEO Daniel Lalonde (right) fete famed lensman Mario Testino, who was presented with the champagne brand's inaugural Etoile Award at London's Park Lane Hotel. Also in attendance (and in head-to-toe white) were fellow British beauties Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Click through to see more celebrities at last night's hottest parties!