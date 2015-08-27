See Kate Moss's Adorably Awkward Childhood Throwback

Out of all of the magazine covers graced by Kate Moss, the debut issue of L'Officiel Spain may take the cake with its unbelievably cute childhood photo of the model. [MTV News]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Watch out, Kanye West. Amy Schumer has perfected one of the rapper's songs, and she completely nails it on stage with Talib Kweli. [Time]

2. An Antonio Banderas clothing line might be headed our way. The actor took to Twitter to announce his enrollment in fashion school. [Twitter]

3. Kelly Clarkson's streak of covers continues with a sultry rendition of Selena Gomez's "The Heart Wants What It Wants." [Billboard]

4. How does the No. 1 female tennis player, Serena Williams, warm up for a match? With Little Mermaid karaoke, of course. [SB Nation]

5. The Oxford English Dictionary just got a major update with new words, including "wine o'clock," "hangry," and "mkay." [Today]