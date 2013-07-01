Kate Moss Is Giving Your iPhone and iPad a High-Fashion Touch

Kate Moss is about to give your cell phone a makeover! The model, who previously created a line of clothes for Topshop, is taking her fashion expertise to the tech side by designing mobile phone and tablet accessories with Carphone Warehouse. "My phone's as much a part of my look as my bag or shoes, and yet there's so little choice out there," Moss said in a statement. "My whole approach was to treat this as any other fashion collaboration; I was heavily involved in the design process and loved seeing my vision come to life in the final product." If the model's personal style is any indicator, we're expecting to see iPhone and iPad cases in sleek color combinations with an ultra-luxe touch. Keep an eye out for The Kate Moss Accessories Collection, which launches on carphonewarehouse.com later this summer.

