Kate Moss Made a Rare Public Appearance with Her Daughter

Like mother, like daughter.

On Friday, Kate Moss and her look-alike model daughter, Lila, made a rare public appearance together in Paris, where they sat front row (where else?) at a Dior fashion show.

Kate, 45, went for a polished style, wearing a silky gray button-up shirt with sleek gray slacks with a stripe down the side and finishing the look off with a pair of polka dotted pumps.

Lila, 16, whom Kate shares with ex Jefferson Hack, paid homage to Dior with a minidress from the fashion house, paired with black opaque tights, black patent boots, and a red bag.

While Lila mostly stayed out of the public eye growing up, she's now a model in her own right, signed to her mother's Kate Moss Agency, and became one of the faces of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018 (Kate and Lila also attended Marc Jacobs's wedding together earlier this year).

Kate may be able to offer heaps of advice when it comes to the modeling world, but it sounds like Lila is doing just fine on her own.