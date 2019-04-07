Kate Moss and Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Looked Like Twins at Marc Jacobs's Wedding

It's clear that Kate Moss passed down her supermodel genes to her 16-year-old daughter Lila. At Marc Jacobs's wedding over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo looked like twins. Seriously, their resemblance is uncanny.

At the star-studded event, Kate, 45, wore a vintage gown by Janice Wainwright with velvet embellishments at the shoulders and wrists. She pulled her long blonde hair up into an elegant topknot, leaving her statement chandelier earrings exposed.

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Moss's mini-me put her long legs on display in a strapless metallic party dress. Unlike her mom, the teen left her hair down, pin-straight, and parted down the middle.

Though their looks were strikingly different, there's no denying that the pair are related. And it seems as if Lila is following in her mom's modeling footsteps already, as she landed her first gig as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018.

However, Kate has some hesitations about her daughter's future as a model. "For Lila and her friends, it’s hard because it’s all there on the phone, the Kardashian factor, it’s in their face much more than it was for us," she previously told Harper's Bazaar, pointing out that it's not the same as her generation. "It’s instant inspiration but also instant judgment. But she has seen me, and I’m not obsessed with myself, so hopefully that will rub off.”

With Kate's high cheekbones and freckles, we think Lila will do just fine.