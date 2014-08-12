Kate Moss Couldn't Look More Gorgeous as She Celebrates 10 Years with David Yurman

When we found out that Kate Moss was returning as the face of David Yurman, we were thrilled! We got a sneak peek at the images back in May, but the full spread has now arrived. Unsurprisingly, the supermodel makes a striking and gorgeous return as the star of the jewelry brand’s fall 2014 campaign, entitled Enduring Style, which is meant to illustrate the storied history of the beloved label.

Though the years, Moss has become synonymous with David Yurman advertising campaigns, and we are excited to see her back in action for the brand. The stunning black-and-white images were shot by world-famous photographer Peter Lindbergh, with this collaboration marking the 10-year anniversary of the ongoing partnership between Moss, Lindbergh, and the David Yurman label. Illustrating timeless sophistication and ageless elegance, the photographs feature the icon wearing favorite classic pieces from the brand along with a selection of new styles.

The featured assortment of jewels is available now at David Yurman stores and on davidyurman.com. Check out behind-the-scenes images from the shoot and her full campaign video (which contains pictures of Moss from 2004 until now) below.

Peter Lindbergh

Peter Lindbergh

