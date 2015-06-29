Kate Moss and Lara Stone Team Up for Balenciaga's Seductive Fall Campaign

balenciaga/Instagram
Cara Delevingne may be constantly compared to Kate Moss for her British charm and badass bravado, but don’t let the multi-talented model’s rising fame fool you into thinking Moss is ready to bid adieu to the fashion industry anytime soon. Her latest gig? A starring role alongside Lara Stone in Balenciaga’s dark and seductive fall 2015 campaign. Shot by Steven Klein, a photographer known for over-the-top productions, the images fall in line with the edgy mood that creative director, Alexander Wang, has brought to the French fashion house. Scroll to see more images of Moss and Stone.