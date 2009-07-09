Kate Moss and Emma Watson Kick Off a Michael Jackson Tribute

If you need any evidence of the King of Pop's immediate impact on fashion, look downwards. Yesterday, style-setting Kate Moss debuted a pair of Repetto's patent tribute loafers while Emma Watson wore some very "Smooth Criminal" spectator shoes. The best part of the footwear homage? These flats are so comfortable you'll be able to bust into "Billie Jean" at the drop of a fedora. Just don't attempt the sequined slouch socks—some looks only MJ could pull off.

