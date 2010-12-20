Kate Middleton's Weekend Involved a Temperley Dress and Wedding China

Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement is rolling along quite smoothly. The couple went out this weekend, for the first time since their engagement announcement, to attend the Thursford Christmas Spectacular charity event in Fakenham, England. Continuing her white dress streak, Middleton wore a version by Temperley London ($425 at StyleFind.com) with a black geometric embellished neckline, which she paired with a black blazer, clutch, pumps and sheer tights. Also, the Royal Collection just released its official commemorative china for the Prince's upcoming nuptials, which includes a plate, cup and pillbox ($39 to $62, RoyalCollectionShop.co.uk). Each item is decorated with the couple's initials woven together in gold and silver, the Prince's coronet and the wedding date. And since these are official, William and Kate had to approve the design before they could ever be sold, the BBC reports, which is just one of the reasons why these are a lot different and more, er, Royal than the ones being sold with their faces plastered all over them. You know what weekends like these are called? Productive.

