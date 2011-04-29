Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress Photos: Alexander McQueen!

Image zoom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Kate Middleton kept her wedding dress designer a secret since her engagement, and the world waited for her big reveal this morning. And what a reveal it was! The new Duchess of Cambridge wore a gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. "Miss Middleton worked closely with Sarah Burton in formulating the design of her dress," the Clarence House said. It is made from hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly lace. She is wearing matching shoes by Alexander McQueen. The train is over six feet long. "The seamed pleating of the dress breaks the volume and give a great sweeping set of arcs to the train," said InStyle's Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein. "Love, love, love it!" What do you think? Tell us in the comments! See more photos of the dress, from every angle, in the gallery.