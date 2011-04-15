Kate Middleton's Wedding-Day Hairstyle Revealed

Image zoom Rex

It's already been reported that Kate Middleton will have up to six hairstylists at her wedding, but now we know how she'll style her famous brunette locks on the big day—long and loose! While most British royals go for a conservative updo, Middleton's hairstylist Richard Ward told The Daily Mail that her hair will "100 percent be down and flowy." Ward went on to say 'Every bride's hair on their wedding day should reflect their look throughout the year. Kate's such a natural girl, so no stuffy up-dos for her.' Now if only her dress designer would drop a few hints!

