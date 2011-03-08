Kate Middleton's Trench Coat Can Be Yours

Princess-to-be Kate Middleton visited Belfast, Northern Ireland with Prince William today, the latest stop in the royal couple's tour of the United Kingdom. It was windy and rainy there, and she battled the elements in a double-breasted khaki trench coat by Burberry. The outerwear featured a wavy hemline and epaulettes at the shoulders, as well as a leather-covered buckle belt. The same coat could be yours: It's now for sale on Burberry.com for $995.

MORE: • All Royal Wedding News!• Kate & William Wedding Facts