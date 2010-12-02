Kate Middleton's Solo Night Out, Win Kirsten Dunst's Vuitton Bag, and More!

1. Kate Middleton spent an evening sans fiancé Prince William at London's annual Christmas Carol concert. [People.com]

2. Kirsten Dunst is auctioning off her navy Sofia Coppola for Louis Vuitton bag—and all the goodies in it—to benefit Art of Elysium. [NYPost.com]

3. Kate Winslet confessed her crush on Michelle Williams at a private dinner for Blue Valentine. [NYPost.com]

4. Halle Berry is taking a break from the big screen and heading to the Great White Way to showcase her talents in the theater. [PerezHilton.com]

5. Dior.com just got a makeover, and lucky for us their coveted products are now available online. [Fashionista.com]

6. Take a tour of Alexa Chung's favorite thrift shops and discover her shopping secrets. [HuffingtonPost.com]