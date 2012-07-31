Kate Middleton's Re-Wears Roskanda Ilincic Lavender Dress

Image zoom RexUSA; Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had one busy day yesterday! Not only did she cheer on Princess Zara at the royal's first Olympic equestrian showing, but she then attended the Creative Industries Reception in London (sans Prince William) to celebrate Brits in the arts. For the latter, she wore a lavender Roksanda Ilincic shift—a dress we first saw her in last July during her Canadian tour. She added a fresh touch to her look, though, by pinning her long locks into voluminous, neck-skimming twist. Aquamarine earrings and dove grey suede heels completed the ensemble. "I think she's a wonderful ambassador of British fashion," Ilincic told InStyle.com earlier this year. We couldn't agree more!

