Kate Middleton's Post-Pregnancy Wardrobe: Lots of Black, Vertical Stripes and Caftans?

Now that Kate Middleton's a mom, we can't wait to see if she'll change up her look. But as any new mom knows, the first couple months are the toughest since maternity pieces are baggy and pre-pregnancy clothing is still too small. So we asked celebrity stylist Estee Stanley what advice she'd give to Kate if the Duchess were her client. To avoid buying a "transition" wardrobe, Stanley suggests getting some key pieces tailored. "I would bring everything to alterations that she had custom made by Alexander McQueen while she was pregnant and take them in," said the star stylist, who dresses Lea Michele and Jessica Biel. A perfect option? The pastel pink McQueen coat she wore in June to the annual Trooping of the Colour parade in London. "I don't like to waste, so I would reuse those because all of the pieces were great!" To create a slimmer silhouette, Stanley would dress Kate in a lot of black, vertical stripes and empire-waisted looks (like the Jenny Packham blue polka dot dress she wore when leaving the hospital). And on one of those days where the Duchess wants to feel a bit more relaxed, Stanley loves a loose caftan. "I’m obsessed with them! You can never go wrong with an amazing printed caftan or even a basic solid colored one." It's hard to imagine the Duchess going for a flowy caftan, but if she were to choose one, we'd put bets on this colorful silk-chiffon look from her go-to-designer: Issa. What do you think?

