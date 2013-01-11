Kate Middleton's Official Royal Portrait Unveiled: See It Here!

The Duchess of Cambridge made an outing early Friday morning to the National Portrait Gallery in London for a very special art unveiling! Middleton's official royal portrait was revealed, and to good reviews! "I thought it was brilliant," Kate (in a burgundy Whistles dress) said at the reception. Prince William echoed that sentiment, calling the work of art "absolutely beautiful." In the portrait, created by South African-raised artist Paul Emsley, Kate and her flowing brown locks are shown in all their glory. Emsley spent more than three months creating the portrait, working off two sittings he had with the Duchess last year, plus analyzing photographs he took of her at the time. What do you think of Kate's portrait?

