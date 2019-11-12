Kate Middleton's Statement Trousers Gave Her a Pop of Color During Her Charity Outing

Kate Middleton let her pants do the talking during a charity event outing on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William on a visit to the Troubadour White City Theater in London for a celebration of volunteers for the couple's crisis text service Shout.

The couple launched Shout in May, which offers free and confidential 24/7 mental health support to those who need to reach out without fear of judgment. The event was meant to highlight the individuals who have dedicated their own hours working from home to make an impact on those dealing with mental health challenges around the world.

Kate opted for an eye-catching look while attending the event, pairing a fitted checked blazer by Smythe that she debuted last October with burgundy trousers by Joseph. Their bright hue paired with her jacket and simple white top made for quite the pop of color, especially when paired with her simple necklace and earring combo.

During the event, participants who work with Shout had a chance to meet some of the other individuals who help bring the organization to life every day. An estimated 600 conversations happen through the texting service daily, with around three-quarters of users under 25 seeking help with a variety of topics, including depression, anxiety, and self-harm. Since its debut, it has helped foster over 145,000 conversations.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not make an appearance during the event, but according to a source, they "continue to be supporters of the service."

There are around 1,500 Crisis Volunteers actively enrolled in the service right now to offer support to users, and there are additional users being added each week.

"We know that we can support more people and this is an opportunity to thank those who have volunteered and to get the message out there for those who are in crisis to text Shout 85258," a spokeswoman shared.