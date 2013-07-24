Kate Middleton's First Appearance Prep, Jimmy Fallon Welcomes a Daughter, and More

1. Kate Middleton's strands were nothing short of flawless when she debuted her son thanks to trusty royal hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker. [E! Online]

2. Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen Fallon welcomed a baby girl! [People]

3. Watch Jennifer Lawrence's star-struck reaction upon meeting Jeff Bridges. [HuffPo]

4. Fans of Talia Joy Castellano are petitioning MAC to create a makeup line in her honor. [Refinery 29]

5. John Travolta and Kirstie Alley will reunite on her eponymous sitcom. [EW]

6. Esteban Cortázar's line is now available to shop, exclusively on net-a-porter.com. [Net-A-Porter]