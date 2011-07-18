Kate Middleton's Favorite Color, Topshop's New Dress Collection, and More!

1. Kate Middleton's favorite color is the same shade as her famous wedding gown—white! [HuffingtonPost]

2. Topshop is dressing up with a new eveningwear collection. [WWD]

3. Jenna Fischer showed off her baby bump at the premiere for her new movie, A Little Help. [JustJared]

4. Beyonce's mini dress in the spread for her new album, 4, was made by an FIT student! [NYTimes]

5. Swatch and Kidrobot collaborated on a fun watch collection. [Nitrolicious]

6. Tom Ford will show his Spring/Summer 2012 collection at London Fashion Week this fall. [ELLE]