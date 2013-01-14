Kate Middleton's Due Date: July

We interrupt the amazing Golden Globes fashion fiesta of the last 24 hours with some Very Important Information: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due in July! The Palace just confirmed the news with a statement today on dukeandduchessofcambridge.org, writing a brief message to the public: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in July. The Duchess's condition continues to improve since her stay in hospital last month." We can't wait to meet the little one!

Plus, see all of the Duchess's best outfits!

MORE:• Do You Like Kate's Royal Portrait?• Try on Kate Middleton's Hairstyles• Kate’s Maternity Style: Alexander McQueen!