Kate Middleton's Dress: Now Available in More Colors!

Barcroft/Fame Pictures, Courtesy
The beige Reiss dress Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore to meet President Obama and the First Lady in May is now available in a new version and more colors. While Kate chose the British brand's "Shola" dress with a square neckline, the updated style is named "Lola" and features the same geometric-cut, only with a V-neckline instead. In addition to the Middleton-approved cappucino color, it is also available in red and blue. Browse the style in the gallery, and shop it for $330 at reissonline.com.