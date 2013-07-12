Kate Middleton's Baby Shower: What InStyle Editors Would Give the Duchess

Courtesy Photo (4)
Cheryl Brody Franklin
Jul 12, 2013 @ 12:40 pm

The day is nearing for the Royal Baby's arrival. Reports predict July 13 will be B-day, but babies, they have their own agendas. While we wait for the big news, the editors of InStyle threw a pretend baby shower for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Click to see the cute and chic gifts InStyle editors would give, from luxe leather booties to pretty-yet-practical bibs and more. There's nothing more fun than shopping for a baby!

MORE:• Kate Middleton Baby Bump StyleIs Kate Having a Boy or Girl?The Latest Kate Middleton Baby News!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!