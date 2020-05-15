Kate Middleton's Latest Zoom Look Has Her Most Interesting Neckline Yet
Zigs? Zags?
By now, Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a master of waist-up dressing. With a calendar full of virtual meetings, she's worn bold colors, statement-making earrings, and managed to give eagle-eyed royal-watchers peeks at her Kensington Palace office. Her latest look could be her most radical yet, involving a zigging, zagging, scalloped-edge V-neck that manages to skirt the line between quirky and polished.
People reports that Middleton and Prince William celebrated the first anniversary of Shout on Wednesday with a Zoom call. Speaking to five volunteers, the royals thanked everyone for working with the crisis line during the COVID-19 pandemic and let them know that they're providing an essential service for anyone who feels alone and needs someone to talk to. Together with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, William and Middleton established Shout last year as a way for anyone feeling isolated or lonely to reach out via text message.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Gave an Update on How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Doing In Quarantine
"You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it," William said during the call.
Kate's look was decidedly simple. For the call, she had her hair pulled back, wore simple drop earrings, and didn't have anything distract from the cool rickrack-inspired edge on her sweater. While still prim and polished, it was a playful way to take a call without going full-on business casual.
People adds that since Shout was established last year, 1,800 volunteers have engaged in more than 300,000 text conversations. About two-thirds of the exchanges have been with people 25 or under. If anyone in the U.K. needs to speak to a crisis volunteer, all they need to do is text SHOUT to 85258. The royals wanted to give anyone and everyone access to the service and encourage people to seek guidance and assistance with their mental health.
"A lot of texters want to feel heard," volunteer Alexis Caught said on the call. "The other services aren’t there to listen to them at the moment. A lot of people don’t have friends they can see face-to-face. The ability to do drop a quick message to us ... is priceless."
When Kate asked the volunteers what their message to anyone looking to call would be, volunteer Jo Irwin insisted that there was no problem or issue too small, even in the shadow of the pandemic: "We're here. Don't think that it's not valid because of everything else that is going on in the world."