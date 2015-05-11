Read Kate Middleton's Beautiful Letter for Children's Hospice Week

Kate Middleton has written a letter that will truly tug on your heart strings.

On behalf of Children's Hospice Week, a fund- and awareness-raising program in the U.K. to support parents of terminally ill children, the Duchess of Cambridge, who just brought home Princess Charlotte two weeks ago, penned an open message from Kensington Palace.

"For families of children with life-limitating conditions, every moment is precious and every memory needs to be cherished and celebrated. Children's hospices strive to create happy moments in the most difficult times any family could face," she writes.

"I hope you will join me in supporting Children's Hospice Week and work to make every moment count for all of our families."

The charity Together for Short Lives, which released Middleton's letter, is also asking people to spread the word on social media with the hashtag #momentscount. The event runs from May 11 through May 17.

This isn't just a one time thing for the duchess: Middleton is also the Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

