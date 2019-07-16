Kate Middleton Received the Absolute Cutest Gift For Prince Louis While at Wimbledon

Game recognize game. Even though he's too young to swing a racket, little Prince Louis is already a style icon — just check out his sunglasses for evidence of that. Kate Middleton and Prince William managed to take in Wimbledon this year, which is where tennis icon Stan Smith offered up a one-of-a-kind keepsake to little Louis. People reports that the legend, who may be more well-known today for his Adidas shoes than for anything he did on the court, gifted Middleton a pair of signed sneakers for Prince Louis.

The whole thing went down during the Gentlemen's Singles Final (Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer), where Smith was also taking in the game along with the royals. During the match, Smith leaned over to hand Kate the shoes, which didn't just have his signature, they featured gold script reading, "To Louis." Middleton was all smiles when she received the shoes — which were the Velcro-strapped model. She and William sat alongside current star player Katie Boulter and retired athlete Anne Keothavong.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Prince Louis may not be old enough to know that he snagged a pair of shoes from a tennis icon, but his brother may learn about Smith's stature on the grass pretty soon. People adds that tennis happens to be Prince George's favorite sport and. The royal kiddo actually met Federer at his family's home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Federer admits that the one-on-one time could be why George is playing favorites.

"I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time with him. So maybe I’m the only player he’s ever met," Federer told the Daily Star of his royal play date. "Then, you have a little head start into who is your favorite player. He's a cute boy. I love to see they're into tennis or into sport."

So, it looks like Louis has a one-up on his bro when it comes to meeting tennis history. Meeting Federer is one thing, but getting signed sneaks from a player with his very own eponymous shoe is on a whole other level.