Kate Middleton Aces Her Second Day at Wimbledon in Dolce & Gabbana

Forget actual sports—we prefer to watch what's going down courtside. Especially when that court is a tennis one. And the people sitting there are royalty.

Kate Middleton was serving up her fanciest style in a sunny Dolce & Gabbana dress on her second day Wimbledon, where she was joined by her love, Prince William. The pair watched intently as Novak Djokovic took on Kevin Anderson in the men's singles finals. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aced the appearance, style-wise—the truest indication of a perfect match—and looked to be having a ball.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Middleton's little sister Pippa has been a regular at the tournament this week, and just yesterday, the royal was joined by none other than sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who was on hand to cheer pal Serena on to close victory in the women's singles final. Markle, with the advantage, wasn't in attendance on Sunday, but we don't blame her. What with her recent visit to Ireland, she's been (grand) slammed this week.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Middleton, meanwhile, didn't quite get as much of a break thanks to her role as patron of Wimbledon, a duty she took over from Queen Elizabeth in 2017. Though she could have defected her royal duties (she's technically on maternity leave until October), perhaps the Duchess was relishing an opportunity to enjoy the silence. Cute as they are, her tots would probably make a racket.

Phew, I'm all out of tennis puns. Deuces.