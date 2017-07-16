Tennis, Anyone? How Kate Middleton Does Wimbledon Style

Another visit to Wimbledon and another fashion win for Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the men's singles final today to cheer on family friend Roger Federer, and the 35-year-old royal was a picture of summer perfection in her white floral dress.

While her family members have made several appearances at Wimbledon this year, this is only Middleton's second time at the sporting event. She attended on opening day to watch Andy Murray's match, where she surprised us with her new summer haircut.

For her second appearance, Middleton kept things light in a white knee-length dress featuring a vibrant floral pattern around the hem. She carried a white tote by Victoria Beckham and accessorized her look with a silver watch. The Duchess's new hairdo was styled in loose waves, and she opted for a neutral makeup look with a subtle lip.

Prince William kept things summery, as well, wearing a light gray jacket over a white shirt and thin black tie.

The royal couple surely wasn't disappointed in the match, as they got to witness Federer beat his opponent to take home a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title!

What a day, what an outfit!