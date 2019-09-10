Kate Middleton Wore a Super On-Trend Accessory During Her Latest Outing

Summer may be on its way out, but it's not quite over yet, if Kate Middleton has anything to say about it.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the perfect late summer floral dress, worn with an on-trend wide belt. She paired the long-sleeved white Emilia Wickstead dress (net-a-porter.com, $2,255) with her trusty wedged espadrilles, making the most out of the last days of warm weather.

Kate was making an appearance to unveil her third “Back to Nature” garden, which supports her campaign to encourage children to play outside. The garden, at RHS Wisley, is a bigger and more permanent version of the design that she and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — launched in May at the Chelsea Flower Show.

She arrived at the event on Tuesday on a tractor trailer alongside Mary Berry from the The Great British Bake Off show, who is also an ambassador for RHS.

“As many of you know, I was invited by the RHS to co-design a garden for families and children for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival,” she said in a speech, according to People. “It’s been the most amazing experience and I can’t thank the RHS enough for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

The duchess said that as a parent, she's learned first-hand how important it is to foster children's development in all aspects.

“I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring,” she added.