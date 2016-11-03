Kate Middleton Wows in White Thigh-High Slit Dress at Movie Premiere

This might be the most revealing gown that Kate Middleton has ever worn.

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London today, and her gorgeous Self-Portrait dress really had us all talking. The royal beauty braved the wind in the stunning white design, which came complete with a semi-sheer floral crochet bodice, banded waistline, and pleated crepe skirt that featured a thigh-high slit up the front left side. Middleton accessorized the number with a small scarlet red clutch, classic black suede pumps, chic pearl earrings, and a remembrance poppy pin that she fastened on her frock. She styled her long brunette locks in bombshell waves.

The film supports the charity Action on Addiction, for which Middleton is the patron, and she even took a moment at the event to meet the project's star, Street Cat Bob.

#StreetCatBob enjoys an audience with The Duchess of Cambridge. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

Love her look? A red and white version of the frock is still available for around $400 on self-portrait-studio.com, but we expect it will sell out fast.

