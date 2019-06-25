Kate Middleton Just Proved That These Are the Most Versatile Shoes of the Summer

Kate Middleton doesn't miss an opportunity to re-wear her favorite fashion staples, and she just made a strong case for the most versatile summer shoes.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge made a public appearance to join a workshop to learn about how photography can help young people develop confidence and self-expression. She stepped out in a paisley printed tiered dress along with her trusty camel-colored Castañer espadrille wedges.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Kate also wore the wedges paired with a floral Erdem dress during an outing in May to take Queen Elizabeth on a tour of "Back to Nature" garden design at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

She's not the only celebrity who's worn the brand — her sister Pippa and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, along with Emily Ratajkowski and Gwyneth Paltrow have all been seen wearing the Spanish brand's shoes.

At the moment, The Outnet has a ton of Castañer shoes on sale, so if you want to dress like Kate, now's your chance.