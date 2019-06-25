Kate Middleton Just Proved That These Are the Most Versatile Shoes of the Summer
Two (very different) looks, one trusty pair of wedges.
Kate Middleton doesn't miss an opportunity to re-wear her favorite fashion staples, and she just made a strong case for the most versatile summer shoes.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge made a public appearance to join a workshop to learn about how photography can help young people develop confidence and self-expression. She stepped out in a paisley printed tiered dress along with her trusty camel-colored Castañer espadrille wedges.
Kate also wore the wedges paired with a floral Erdem dress during an outing in May to take Queen Elizabeth on a tour of "Back to Nature" garden design at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
She's not the only celebrity who's worn the brand — her sister Pippa and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, along with Emily Ratajkowski and Gwyneth Paltrow have all been seen wearing the Spanish brand's shoes.
At the moment, The Outnet has a ton of Castañer shoes on sale, so if you want to dress like Kate, now's your chance.