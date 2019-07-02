Kate Middleton Looks Tennis-Ready in White at Wimbledon

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Kate Middleton has a dress in her closet for nearly any occasion. Our latest piece of evidence? The duchess's breezy white dress she wore to Wimbledon for a surprise appearance on Tuesday morning.

Kate, who is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, is regular fixture in the stands at the annual games, but never has her outfit looked so fitting for the sport.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Stepping out solo, Kate wore a crisp shirt dress in tennis-ready white with black buttons down the front. She accessorized with an Alexander McQueen wicker basket bag, Ray Bans, and double bows: one on the lapel of her dress and the other on a belt (also McQueen), which tied her entire look together.

According to the Atlantic, the tradition of tennis players wearing white spans back to the 20th century when the wealthy would "adopt summer white as a symbol of their leisure," and, since tennis had long been a summer game for the rich, they wore white during their matches.

Image zoom Historical/Getty Images

Eventually, white became mandatory to play tennis at Wimbledon in 1890. And women would wear calf-length skirts and short sleeves, much like Kate's current ensemble.

Another day, another ace outfit for Kate.