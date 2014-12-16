Kate Middleton Wears a Sweatshirt!

It looks like Kate Middleton is embracing the athleisure trend! After debuting a series of winning looks on her recent trip to New York City with husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge went casual when she stepped out in London to meet a group of young children on Tuesday.

Princess Kate was on-hand at a Beaver Scout meeting to support the Scout Association's "Better Prepared" campaign (which aims to help young people living in deprived areas), where she got right in on the action and handed out badges to participants who completed their assignments (below).

The Duchess helps beavers their disability awareness badge eating chocolates with no fingers #BetterPrepared pic.twitter.com/lTw1mgDI85 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 16, 2014

It seems that just as 1-year-old Prince George is stepping up his style game, mom Kate is toning hers down. For the outing, the fashionable royal concealed her baby bump in a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the organization's logo, black skinny jeans, and her favorite Stuart Weitzman boots. Dare we say this is Kate's most dressed-down look yet? Maybe so, but there's no question that the expectant mom still looks incredible.

