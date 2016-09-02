Kate Middleton Wears Printed Gap Ankle Pants and Immediately Makes Us All Want a Pair

Even the Duchess of Cambridge knows the power of prints. Kate Middleton and Prince William were out in Cornwall, U.K., on Friday morning, looking casual for a day at the Eden Project in a pair of eye-catching graphic ankle Gap pants.

Middleton paired her printed trousers ($25 to $70; gap.com for similar styles) with a pair of nude L.K. Bennett wedges, a fitted navy Smythe blazer, and white ribbed crewneck top. The duchess pulled her hair back into a half-up style and accessorized simply with her dazzling engagement ring and drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge went casual on her second day in Cornwall, donning printed Gap trousers, a pair of nude L.K. Bennett wedges, a fitted navy Smythe blazer, and a white crewneck top for a visit to the Eden Project. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty

The royals started their day in rainy Cornwall at the Eden Project, where they toured the Rainforest Biome, the "world’s biggest undercover rainforest."

The Duke and Duchess paid a last minute visit this morning to the Eden Project when bad weather forced them to change their travel plans to the Isles of Scilly. What a great addition to their two-day visit to Cornwall and the Scilly Isles. Hope to come back one day to see the rest of the project! #EdenProject #Cornwall Image copyright PA. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 2, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

The happy couple even met a “baby dinosaur” and smiled and laughed as they played with the swaddled creature:

The Duke and Duchess meet one of the baby dinosaurs from the @edenproject 'Dinosaur Uprising' programme pic.twitter.com/D3REHlkzc0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 2, 2016

After the rain cleared, the duke and duchess continued on to the Isles of Scilly (for their first official visit), where the couple toured the Tresco Garden and even made light of the fickle weather. “We finally made it, at least the rain is good for the plants!” Prince William told gardeners.

The Duke and Duchess have arrived at the beautiful @TrescoGarden for their first stop in the Isles of Scilly. pic.twitter.com/pNMId9xNVa — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 2, 2016

The Duke told @TrescoGarden gardeners, "We finally made it, at least the rain is good for the plants!" pic.twitter.com/68VYdhxHK0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 2, 2016

Thanks for the warm welcome on Tresco. Next stop St Martin's - we'll be there shortly! pic.twitter.com/PZRW4QeVxM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 2, 2016

