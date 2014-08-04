Kate Middleton Wears a Polished Alexander McQueen Coatdress for Belgium Visit

The royals are on the road again! Kate Middleton embarked on a trip to Belgium on Monday to attend a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I. And for the occasion, she donned a polished, new Alexander McQueen coatdress. While the fitted style is definitely one of her favorite silhouettes (and made by one of her favorite designers), the cream-hued piece felt fresh with its decorative seaming, round-cornered collar, and pleated skirt. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with a festive ivory and coral Jane Taylor fascinator and her go-to nude L.K. Bennett pumps.

At the event, Kate was joined by Prince William, who addressed the crowd with a speech on the war and honoring the people of Belgium. He looked handsome in a fitted navy blue suit, white collared shirt, his ribboned medals, and red and blue striped tie. One thing's for sure, the royal couple is certainly the picture of elegance!

