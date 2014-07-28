Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Navy Blue Outfit at the Commonwealth Games

Talk about a stylish repeat! Kate Middleton looked beautiful in head-to-toe navy blue as she cheered on British athletes at the 20th Commonwealth Games at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in a polished-yet-relaxed nautical-inspired ensemble at the event, where she was joined by Prince William and Prince Harry. (Prince George, who recently celebrated his first birthday, sat this one out.) The trio sat in the family section of the arena as they watched the men's and women's gymnastics team finals and shared laughs throughout the competition.

For the occasion, Middleton donned three of her go-to pieces: dark J Brand skinny jeans, a double-breasted Zara blazer with gold buttons, and Stuart Weitzman cork wedges, which she wore with a crisp white shirt. Duchess Kate topped off her favorite ensemble with her signature wavy blowout. The jeans-blazer-wedges combo seems to be Middleton's uniform for appearances at sporting events—she wore the look during a yacht race in New Zealand in April and also while playing volleyball in October 2013.

