Kate Middleton Wears French Connection in Official Royal Portrait

Kate Middleton wore a navy French Connection blouse in her official Royal portrait! Never a stranger to a good bargain, it’s not out of the ordinary for Kate to choose a look from a reasonably priced brand. The Duchess is often spotted in pieces from Zara, and little sister Pippa is a known fan of UK brand French Connection. But if you want to emulate Kate’s impeccable portrait style, you’ll have to act fast! The blouse is now only available in only one size and colorway. Visit usa.frenchconnection.com to shop the last of the style, which you can nab for $118.

