Kate Middleton Surprised Victims of the London Terror Attacks with a Hospital Visit

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to King’s College Hospital in London on Monday to meet with those affected by the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. The horrific events left eight dead and 48 injured, 14 of which were treated at King’s College.
During her trip, Kate Middleton spoke with both patients injured in the attacks and hospital staff.
Clad in a smart blue suit and navy pumps, the duchess appeared to lift the spirits of those faced with the tragedy.
“What you do is remarkable,” Middleton reportedly told hospital employees.
“We prepare for incidents like this 24 hours a day, but it’s really nice when someone like the Duchess of Cambridge comes in and sees what we do first hand and says thanks,” Malcolm Tunnicliff, clinical director of King’s College Hospital’s emergency department, told reporters.
