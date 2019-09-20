Kensington Palace Just Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton just proved again that she's the queen of a re-wear.

In the previously unseen second-to-last photo in a slideshow shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen in a pink floral dress, smiling as she picked out the winning entry for CBBC’s Blue Peter Royal Garden competition, alongside Ben from the RHS and young ambassador George Hassall.

As the photo shows, Kate re-wore the mididress she wore on an outing with Meghan Markle to support Prince William and Prince Harry during their charity polo match back in July.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Kensington Palace also released previously unseen footage of the duchess viewing the winning sculpture, which was made of wood and recycled metal.

The winner of the competition would have their work featured in RHS Wisley's exhibit — the garden is a bigger and more permanent version of the design that she and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — launched in May at the Chelsea Flower Show.