Kate Middleton Recycles Her Philip Treacy Hat from Meghan and Harry's Wedding at Trooping the Colour

Another Trooping the Colour is down in the books for Kate Middleton, and, at this year's event, she was hard to miss in a sunny Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Sticking to her style status quo, Kate wore a pale yellow three-quarter sleeve dress with a floral fascinator by Philip Treacy. The headpiece not only matched her outfit's cheery disposition, but also paid tribute to fellow royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as she first was photographed in the hat on their wedding day a little more than a year ago.

At the time, she paired the fascinator with a similar Alexander McQueen dress, however, it was in ivory. And rather than sweeping her hair into a sleek chignon, Kate wore her brunette locks in loose waves at the nuptials.

On the way to the Queen's birthday celebration, Kate shared a carriage with the new parents, who made their first joint appearance since debuting Baby Archie in May. Following in the Duchess of Cambridge's footsteps — who attended last year's Trooping the Colour shortly after the birth of Prince Louis — Meghan took a break from maternity leave in support of the Queen.

Now that Meghan's back, we can't wait for Archie's next appearance, which is still TBD.