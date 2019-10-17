Kate Middleton Just Wore a Tiara For a Very Special Reason

Kate Middleton doesn't often wear a tiara, but when she does, it's for a special occasion.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a tiara to have a tea party with a 7-year-old girl at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Pakistan. According to Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer, the girl, Wafia Rehmani, is in the hospital with a kidney tumor. She aspires to be a doctor, and showed Kate and Prince William her toy medical set.

Tea and tiaras for two princesses. pic.twitter.com/IVb0V0T2l9 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 17, 2019

Wafia, from Afghanistan, has a kidney tumour. She wants to be a doctor and showed the Duke and Duchess her toy medical set. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 17, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the hospital on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Princess Diana, who visited Shaukat Khanum in 1996 and 1997. Ahead of their visit, Kensington Palace shared a tribute to Diana on Instagram, writing, "In 1996 and 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a state-of-the-art cancer facility located in the centre of Lahore."

"Over twenty years on, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the children’s ward at the hospital today to spend time with patients undergoing treatment, and speak to their families."

Earlier in the week, Kate also honored Princess Diana by wearing a traditional Chitrali hat that was nearly identical to the one Diana wore during her visit to Pakistan in 1991.

Kate and Prince William are currently on the fourth day of their royal tour of Pakistan, during which they'll take on a series of engagements concerning conservation, national security matters, arts and culture, women’s empowerment, and issues youth in the country face today.