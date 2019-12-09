Kate Middleton Has Reportedly Been Taking Secret Tennis Lessons

Kate Middleton isn't just an avid tennis spectator — she's been brushing up on her own skills on the court, too.

People reports that the Duchess of Cambridge has been taking private tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham club in Fulham, south London alongside Prince William. And sometimes, the couple's three children join them.

According to People, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, have been spotted having fun on the playground outside while their parents take lessons.

"It wasn’t hard-going tennis — they weren’t rushing around. They are obviously choosing to improve their tennis," a source at the club told the outlet. "She hits the ball with nice top spin. She is a good minor athlete."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted having lunch with George and Charlotte at the club, both of whom the source said "looked perky and alert. It was a normal family of four. They were enjoying the sport and some lovely, natural family time."

Kate and William are regular fixtures at Wimbledon each year, so it's not a surprise they've taken an interest in playing the sport themselves, too.

