Kate Middleton's Earrings Contain a Special Message About Her Upcoming Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wrapping up their royal tour, and Kate Middleton and Prince William are about to embark on their own.

The royals attended a special event at the Aga Khan Centre in London's King Cross early on Wednesday ahead of their fall tour of Pakistan. Kate donned a flowy turquoise maxi dress by ARoss Girl for the occasion with low-profile pumps to tie the outfit together. The centerpiece of the outfit, however, was a pair of earrings she wore by Pakistani designer Zeen — perhaps a nod to the country she'll be visiting soon.

While at the Aga Khan Centre, Kate and William met with the Aga Khan himself. The 82-year-old Muslim spiritual leader and philanthropist is said to be friends with the Queen, and is known for his community work.

Kate and William are planning their visit to Pakistan in the coming weeks, which will take place from Oct. 14-18. The trip, originally requested by Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, follows the previous royal tour by Prince Charles and Camilla, 13 years ago in 2006. Previously, Princess Diana also visited the country 23 years ago in 1996.

In late June 2019, Pakistan ambassador to Britain Nafees Zakaria tweeted an impending welcome for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Last week, the royals attended the naming ceremony of the RSS Sir David Attenborough in Birkenhead, where Kate rewore her lavish powder blue Alexander McQueen coat, which she originally debuted in 2014. With the royal tour lined out later this month, we can't wait to see what outfits she has planned for this next royal excursion.