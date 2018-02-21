No One Expected Kate Middleton to Get a Tattoo

Kate Middleton may be seven months pregnant, but she's still as busy as ever, as evidenced by her latest royal visit. She stepped out with her husband Prince William on Wednesday in the city of Sunderland to attend the opening of the Fire Station, a building that had been converted into a hub for local artists. And while there, she got some impromptu body art.

A local artist gave Middleton, who wore an evergreen Dolce & Gabbana coat, a henna tattoo in the shape of a flower on her hand.

Kate having some fun in Sunderland today — getting a henna tattoo pic.twitter.com/XRu3u7Hdkt — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 21, 2018

After getting her new temporary tattoo, both she and Prince William wore neon yellow construction vests and white hard hats while visiting the Northern Spire, a new bridge in Sunderland.

TBD on whether or not "construction chic" sticks, but even if it doesn't, Middleton's color choice just might. This visit marked the second time within days that she left blue by the wayside for a less conventional color in deep forest green.

Kate Middleton has had a long case of the blues when it comes to her fashion choices. She's maneuvered between the sapphire hue of her iconically elegant engagement dress to lighter toned sky-colored day jackets, and even when she takes a major fashion risk (hello, floor-length printed velvet dress), she does it in blue. As of late it seems this evergreen shade is among her favorite, and it's taking over her maternity wardrobe in full force.

The dark and dead hue has only served to make Middleton look more radiant, and that much was clear from Middleton's Dolce & Gabbana coat, but it's also made clear by her latest eveningwear choice.

At the 2018 BAFTA Awards on Sunday night, Middleton caused quite a stir by skipping the all-black dress code in favor of a dark green Jenny Packham gown—the same color as her recent coat.

Her new color favorite is surely reason enough to run out and buy pine-colored gear of your own (like this Dolce & Gabbana dress, for starters).