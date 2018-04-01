Pregnant Kate Middleton Looks Radiant at Surprise Easter Service Appearance

Despite being roughly one week into her maternity leave, Kate Middleton made a surprise public appearance on Easter. While it was believed that her engagement on March 22 would be her last, the princess made a chic arrival at St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle in an unexpected turn of events.

Middleton, whose pregnancy glow was in full force, wore a dark coat and matching fascinator. She accessorized her look with a classic pearl brooch and earrings. In the shoe department, the Duchess of Cambridge stuck with her tried-and-true nude pumps, which are seemingly comfortable enough to walk in while nine months pregnant.

Mark Cuthbert

The princess was joined by her husband, Prince William, at the church. The Queen and other royal family members were also in attendance, but noticeably missing was Prince Philip, who has been suffering from ailments associated with his hip. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped the service on Sunday due to their private plans elsewhere, according to palace officials.

Mark Cuthbert

Sunday's appearance is likely to be the last for Middleton. However, she will reemerge after giving birth to her and William's third child together outside of St. Mary's hospital—if they handle the delivery news the same way that they did for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



The next royal baby is due any day now, let the countdown begin!